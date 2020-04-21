Leaps and Bounds music festival to go ahead online with cash boosts for artists and venues

It’s hard to predict what June will look like this year, but what we do know is that at least the annual Leaps and Bounds music festival is going ahead. Yarra Council has announced that the festival will go ahead in an online format this June.

Leaps and Bounds 2020 – Apart and Not Alone, will be a ten-day digital music festival showcasing artists and venues across as many online platforms as possible. The line-up is yet to be released as the council is currently calling on local record stores, community radio stations, live music venues and artists to submit expressions of interest to participate in ways that are shutdown friendly.

The council is also providing up to $1,000 to participating organisations to help stage online events and to ensure workers and artists are paid as many people working in the music industry are ineligible for the JobKeeper payments. Additionally, groups presenting events for Leaps and Bounds can still host ticketed events to pass additional funds raised on to artists.

Leaps and Bounds will run for ten days this June, with more details to come. Those wishing to run online events as part of the festival have until May 6 to submit an expression of interest.

