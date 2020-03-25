Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right You can now get That's Amore cheeses delivered right to your door
News / Restaurants

You can now get That's Amore cheeses delivered right to your door

By Jess Ho Posted: Wednesday March 25 2020, 4:45pm

That's Amore take home
Photograph: Supplied

The amazing folk behind the Italian cheesery, That's Amore, have just launched its online shop. For those of you mourning the closure of La Latteria, these are the exact same folks. A very pleasant surprise, indeed. 

Remember those beautiful tubs of fresh buffalo ricotta curds, balls of bocconcini, tubs of buffalo mozzarella and flavoured caciotta? You can get those, and other Italian ingredients like fresh pasta, ciabatta, olive oils, ready-to-bake pizzas, lasagnes and other pantry essentials delivered right to your door. Want a whole porchetta? That's Amore has got you sorted. Ever want to make cannoli in the comfort of your own home? That's Amore has cannoli kits to make your dreams come true. Basically, you can live your best Italian life through this box, without leaving the confines of your home. 

Click here to start shopping. Hot tip: if you spend more than $40 (a very easy task), your delivery is absolutely free.

Want more things delivered to your door? Check out all the restaurants who are taking their wares to your front door. Scared your favourite restaurant will close due to this time of uncertainty? Here's how you can help.

Advertising
Advertising