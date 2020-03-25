You can now get That's Amore cheeses delivered right to your door

The amazing folk behind the Italian cheesery, That's Amore, have just launched its online shop. For those of you mourning the closure of La Latteria, these are the exact same folks. A very pleasant surprise, indeed.

Remember those beautiful tubs of fresh buffalo ricotta curds, balls of bocconcini, tubs of buffalo mozzarella and flavoured caciotta? You can get those, and other Italian ingredients like fresh pasta, ciabatta, olive oils, ready-to-bake pizzas, lasagnes and other pantry essentials delivered right to your door. Want a whole porchetta? That's Amore has got you sorted. Ever want to make cannoli in the comfort of your own home? That's Amore has cannoli kits to make your dreams come true. Basically, you can live your best Italian life through this box, without leaving the confines of your home.

Click here to start shopping. Hot tip: if you spend more than $40 (a very easy task), your delivery is absolutely free.