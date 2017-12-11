Luna Park is opening a brand new water ride this summer

Everyone knows no childhood is complete without a walk through that famous giant mouth in St Kilda. And for the first time in Luna Park's 105 year history, you’ll finally be able to get into some watersliding fun.

Luna Park has announced they will be launching a brand new aquatic coaster for summer. Thrill seekers can jump on the Pirate’s Revenge, a 16-metre slippery slope that finishes with a refreshing gush of cool water.

You’ll hop aboard a floating log and be greeted by hungry crocodiles and sharks as you make your way towards the thrilling drop. The ride is family-friendly, but certainly not for the faint of heart.

Photograph: Supplied

While you’re there, be sure to check out the newly reconstructed Great Scenic Railway roller coaster. This large wooden coaster projects its passengers at high speed around the outside of the park at speeds of up to 60km per hour. Not only will it provide you with heart-stopping dips and turns, but also stunning views over Port Phillip Bay and St Kilda.

Pop it in your diary: Pirate's Revenge lands at Luna Park from Saturday December 23 until Monday January 29.