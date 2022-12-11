Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Adventure Park Geelong Tsunami waterslide
Photograph: Adventure Park Geelong/Supplied

The best waterslides in Melbourne

Looking for waterparks near Melbourne? You don't have to go far to find water sliding fun in Victoria

Rebecca Russo
Written by
Rebecca Russo
&
William Dunn
Advertising

There's no shortage of extreme waterslides in and around Melbourne. From spiralling towers to rides that will make you weightless, here's our list of the best waterslides around Victoria. 

Rather bounce than slide? Check out our list of the city's best trampoline parks. Are the kids still running riot? Melbourne has plenty of activities to entertain them

The best waterslides near Melbourne

Adventure Park
Photograph: Adventure Park Geelong/Supplied

1. Adventure Park

  • Attractions
  • Theme parks

Amongst the family-friendly aquatic attractions (hello Lazy River!) at this Geelong institution lies the Tsunami, Victoria's first triple funnel waterslide. One of the waterslides at the park is 7.5 storeys high and is 172 metres in length. You’ll gain some serious speed as you fly through snaking tunnels and whirlpool funnels, and even achieve moments of weightlessness. 

Read more
Book online
Funfields
Photograph: Supplied

2. Funfields

  • Kids
  • Play spaces
  • Melbourne

Family favourite Funfields has three world-record-holding waterslides. For the competitive water slider, there’s the Kraken Racer where you can speed down the track at a staggering 60kms an hour. Next up is the Typhoon, the world’s longest cannonball waterslide. Hold on tight as you and a friend are plunged down 137 metres while you spin around the bowl before arriving at the 19-metre drop. Finally, there’s the big one. The Gravity Wave is extreme to look at, let alone ride. This 186-metre-long monster is the world's longest, tallest and most enormous of its kind. As you hit the near-vertical wall you’ll achieve total weightlessness. It’s the closest you’ll get to going into space.

Read more
Book online
Advertising
Gumbuya World
Photograph: SDP Media

3. Gumbuya World

  • Kids
  • Active events

"Gumbuya Park, where the city meets the country..." Chances are you grew up hearing that jingle on the radio. But Gumbuya Park has had a $50 million facelift and rebranded as Gumbuya World – and there is a lot more fun to be had. Gumbuya World comprises four discrete areas: Oasis Springs, Wildlife Trail, Oz Adventures and Outback Explorers. The Oasis Springs water park features fast slides with steep drops and exciting twists and turns. Our pick is the dark slide Taipan.

Read more
Book online
WaterMarc Aquatic and Leisure Centre
Photograph: Supplied

4. WaterMarc Aquatic and Leisure Centre

  • Sport and fitness
  • Greensborough

The first thing you’ll see when you arrive at this Greensborough favourite are the two snaking slides sticking out the side of the building. Start off with Pipeline (122cm height requirement), as it twists and turns you in and out of the building and down to the pool below. Once you’re feeling brave, then jump in line for Tantrum Alley (107cm height requirement), one of the biggest slides in the state. Halfway down this beast, the lights go out, meaning you’re racing through total darkness along bends and turns towards the bottom. Just watch out for the big curve in the middle!

Read more
Advertising
Casey Recreation and Aquatic Centre
Photograph: Supplied

5. Casey Recreation and Aquatic Centre

  • Sport and fitness
  • Pools
  • Cranbourne East

Down at Casey RACE are two very different water slide experiences. The main attraction here is the Space Bowl. A cross between a water slide and a washing machine, this whirling and swirling wonder has to be seen to be believed. Dive down the slide only to get shot out into the bowl itself, before spinning around and around as you get closer to the funnel hole in the centre that dumps you back into the pool. It's kind of like a toilet bowl you can ride. For your more traditional thrills and spills, there’s the Raft ride that you can tackle alone, or with a friend if you’re not feeling too brave.

Read more
Oak Park Sports and Aquatic Centre
Photograph: Oak Park Sports and Aquatic Centre/Supplied

6. Oak Park Sports and Aquatic Centre

This suburban pool got a massive upgrade and now features one of the most impressive waterslides in the north. Two giant slides sit beside a 50-metre outdoor pool, the 20-metre learner’s pool and the water play splash pool. Pick your poison: there’s the blue slide which includes raft mats, which means either one or two people can ride at the same time. Both include multiple loops so prepare yourselves accordingly. To ride the slides, children have to be over 120cm tall.

Read more
Advertising
Peninsula Aquatic Recreation Centre (PARC)
Photograph: Supplied

7. Peninsula Aquatic Recreation Centre (PARC)

  • Sport and fitness
  • Pools
  • Frankston

PARC Frankston is home to the Python and Constrictor waterslides. State-of-the-art technology fills the funnel with an array of lights and sounds, so the Python isn’t just a slide, it’s an experience. You can also squeeze through the 114-metre-long Constrictor with its distinctive snake-skin design. You and a friend will race down the tunnel as it slowly gets smaller and smaller, bending you through high-speed zigs and zags.

Read more

Looking for more family fun?

Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

      The best things in life are free.

      Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!