Looking for waterparks near Melbourne? You don't have to go far to find water sliding fun in Victoria

There's no shortage of extreme waterslides in and around Melbourne. From spiralling towers to rides that will make you weightless, here's our list of the best waterslides around Victoria.

Rather bounce than slide? Check out our list of the city's best trampoline parks. Are the kids still running riot? Melbourne has plenty of activities to entertain them.