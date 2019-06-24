Lune Croissanterie and Koko Black have created a pistachio and dark choc croissant

When people talk about great duos throughout history, we often think of the greats: Beyoncé and Jay Z, Batman and Robin, macaroni and cheese… the list goes on. Now, two Melbourne makers are teaming up yet again for a fabulous collaboration.

To celebrate World Chocolate Day on Sunday, July 7, Koko Black has joined forces with the mastermind behind Lune Croissanterie, Kate Reid, to once again create an exclusive pistachio and dark chocolate twice-baked croissant. It was a huge hit last year, so it's no surprise they're back for round two.

The croissant was inspired by Koko Black’s dark chocolate pistachio marzipan praline. Lune’s extra-special twice-baked croissants will be filled with Koko Black’s pistachio marzipan, pistachio and toasted cacao nib frangipane and a dark chocolate ganache. They’re then topped with chopped pistachios and finished off with shards of tempered dark chocolate. Holy moly.

Photograph: Supplied

These-limited edition croissants will be available for three days only: Friday, July 5, Saturday, July 6 and Sunday, July 7. You can score one at selected Koko Black stores in Melbourne including Collins Street, Royal Arcade, Doncaster and Chadstone stores. They’re $13 and are only available until stocks last.