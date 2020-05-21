Luxury eco pods to be built on top of Mount Buffalo

Half of the year Mount Buffalo gets covered in a cool blanket of snow, meaning thousands of Victorians come to try cross-country skiing (or tobogganing) on 14kms of marked ski trails. In the warmer months, there are over 90km of walking trails to try. But the Victorian government is keen to make Mount Buffalo a 12-months-a-year tourism destination.

The state government will be injecting $1.5 million into building luxury alpine pods in the Mount Buffalo region. Not much else has been announced about the eco pods, though the plan is they will be environmentally friendly and a new all-year accommodation option in the High Country area.

Parks Victoria will also be instigating an expression of interest process to find a private investment for a café within the existing Mount Buffalo Chalet. The goal is to have a year-round café in the front part of the chalet showcasing regional produce as well as offering self-guided tours of the chalet ballroom.

The government is hoping new attractions will mean more people will consider the region for summer hikes, camping and kayaking.

