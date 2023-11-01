Maestros, masterpieces and myths: Victorian Opera unveils its 2024 Season

Under the new leadership of artistic director Stuart Maunder, next year's season vows to be a celebration of the enduring power of storytelling

Attention all opera aficionados: the upcoming Victorian Opera 2024 season is laden with maestros, masterpieces, gothic horror, world premieres, First Nations creation myths and Australian literary classics reimagined.

The 2024 season will be the first under the incoming artistic director, Stuart Maunder. "I have long admired Victorian Opera's bold repertoire choices," said Maunder. "Championing of new Australian work, a formidable record of collaborating with other arts companies, commitment to showcasing Australian artists, and for pushing the boundaries of our extraordinary art form."

The highlights of the Victorian Opera 2024 season include:

Candide: Between February 8–10 at the Palais Theatre, follow Candide and his beloved Cunegonde on an adventure in this tale filled with sparkling wit and humour. Led by the multi-talented Eddie Perfect and the award-winning star of Hamilton, Lyndon Watts, Candide sees Voltaire's satirical tale of mindless optimism spring to life through a brilliant score from the West Side Story creator Leonard Bernstein.

Parrwang Lifts the Sky: Between May 10–18 at the Malthouse Theatre, Victorian Opera will again present Deborah Cheetham Fraillon's retelling of the Wadawurrung creation story. Parrwang Lifts the Sky explores the courage of Parrwang the magpie, who helps her friends lift the blanket of darkness from the human world. The plan is drafted, but Parrwang must first convince the Great Council of Birds led by Bunjil (an eagle) – will the council agree?

English Eccentrics: Between July 4-6 at the Union Theatre, see English wit and Australian larrikinism converge in his whimsical glimpse into a revolving door of aristocrats, tradesmen, maids and clergy. Based on the book by Edith Sitwell, with music by legendary Australian composer Malcolm Williamson, expect to hear everything from Mozart to Gershwin (and even a twist of rumba).

La Rondine (The Swallow): Between 8-10 at the Palais Theatre, the Victorian Opera will present a premiere of this masterpiece, La Rondine, a bittersweet love story full of mighty orchestration and sweeping Puccinian melodies. To mark the centenary of Giacomo Puccini's death, the tale follows the romance between a Parisian courtesan, Magda, and her ardent admirer, Ruggero. Magada, a metaphorical swallow, is torn between the life she needs and the life she knows in this tale full of youth, passion and heartbreak.

Sweeney Todd: Between September 14–21 at Arts Centre Melbourne, the tale of Sweeney Todd arrives from the dark depths of London. From the maestro of musical theatre, Stephen Sondheim, and the storytelling of Hugh Wheeler, comes this gripping tale about a vengeful barber on the loose.

Eucalyptus: Between October 16-19 at the Palais Theatre, the Victorian Opera will present a flagship world premiere staging of Sir Jonathan Mills's haunting telling of the novel Eucalyptus. This ageless story of love and longing about a daughter and father will be brought to life by a stellar Australian cast, librettist Meredith Oakes and conductor Tahu Matheson.

"There is nothing like the power of opera, to move, to exalt, to thrill," concludes Maunder. "And the ability of opera to make people feel something deeply and strongly within themselves. This is the reason we do what we do. We'll see you at the opera."

