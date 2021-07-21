Make your own bubble tea at home with these DIY bubble tea kits

Grabbing a bubble tea might not feel like an essential reason to leave your house, but fear not, the team at Naröcha have got you covered.

The CBD-based tea room is now selling DIY bubble tea packages for you to concoct and sip on at home. It's simple: each kit comes with 80g of loose leaf tea, uncooked boba, fructose (to sweeten your drink) and ten straws. Each kit makes up to ten servings of bubble milk tea – all you need to have on hand is your choice of milk to add to it and follow their video tutorial on how to assemble your DIY brew.

Kits can be purchased online here (for $36.95 a pop) and delivered straight to your door.

