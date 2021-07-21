Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Naröcha bubble milk tea
Photograph: Supplied

Make your own bubble tea at home with these DIY bubble tea kits

Save the trip to the tea room with these kits

By
Rushani Epa
Advertising

Grabbing a bubble tea might not feel like an essential reason to leave your house, but fear not, the team at Naröcha have got you covered. 

The CBD-based tea room is now selling DIY bubble tea packages for you to concoct and sip on at home. It's simple: each kit comes with 80g of loose leaf tea, uncooked boba, fructose (to sweeten your drink) and ten straws. Each kit  makes up to ten servings of bubble milk tea – all you need to have on hand is your choice of milk to add to it and follow their video tutorial on how to assemble your DIY brew. 

Kits can be purchased online here (for $36.95 a pop) and delivered straight to your door. 

Looking for a snack to accompany your drink? Make your own giant pretzels at home with these DIY kits.

Share the story

More on Winter

    Latest news

      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.