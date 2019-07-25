Mamma's Boy Trattoria is dishing up bottomless lasagne

National Lasagne Day is technically the 29th of July, but Mamma's Boy Trattoria has recognised that one day dedicated to lasagne is not enough and is extending its celebrations until the end of August. From now until August 31, Mamma's Boy Trattoria will be offering bottomless lasagne for lunch and dinner for the measly cost of $29 per person in two-hour seatings. We don't know about you, but we can certainly cram a tonne of lasagne into our bodies in 120 minutes.

It's not just the traditional bolognese lasagne on offer either – there will also be a vegan mushroom, pea and zucchini lasagne topped with vegan cheese; and a seafood lasagne filled with prawns, squid, mussels and clams doused in bechamel as well. There is nothing in the terms and conditions about not trying all three, so if you're an omnivore, we recommend that you go and live your best life.

To cap it all off, there is also a 'dessert lasagne' of layered biscuits, chocolate cream, strawberries and more cream, which we all know is not a thing, but good on Mamma's Boy for offering a dessert.

Get your bottomless lasagne fix for lunch or dinner at Mamma's Boy Trattoria until August 31. Bookings are essential via the website.