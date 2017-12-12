  • News
Melbourne Airport has unveiled a new retail and dining precinct

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Tuesday December 12 2017, 1:13pm

Photograph: Supplied

If you’ve walked through Melbourne Airport’s T2 international terminal lately you would have noticed a bit of construction going on. Today the complex has unveiled what exactly they’ve been building with the launch of a revamped dining precinct and a swanky new shopping section.

First up, the fashion. If you like a bit of pre-flight retail therapy, the new retail precinct will now be home to luxury fashion and accessories brands like Tiffany and Co, Burberry, Salvatore Ferragamo, Max Mara, Watches of Switzerland, Bally, Emporio Armani, Michael Kors, Hugo Boss, Furla and Tumi.

Melbourne Airport upgrades

Photograph: Supplied

Food wise, guests will be able to enjoy some pre-flight culinary experiences with a revamped Café Vue by Shannon Bennett, Bar Pulpo by Movida, and Two Johns Taphouse. Also available within T2 will be BaXa, Urban Provedore and coffee and cake connoisseurs Brunetti (who recently opened a new store in the CBD).  

Bar Pulpo Movida Melbourne Airport upgrades

Photograph: Supplied

That’s not all for Melbourne Airport either – on Friday they’ll be announcing a very special pop-up for the summer months. Stay tuned.

ICYMI a train line from Melbourne's CBD to the airport is officially on its way.

