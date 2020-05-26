Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Melbourne Aquarium is reopening its doors on June 1
Melbourne Aquarium Jellyfish exhibit
Photograph: Supplied

Melbourne Aquarium is reopening its doors on June 1

There’s even a discount on admission tickets to lure you in the door

By Rebecca Russo Posted: Tuesday May 26 2020, 2:42pm
In case you missed it, the Victorian government has OK-ed the reopening on zoos and amusement parks from June 1. Melbourne Zoo, Werribee Open Range Zoo and Healesville Sanctuary announced they will be reopening. Now, Melbourne’s aquatic fans have some good news of their own.

Sea Life Melbourne Aquarium will be reopening its doors on June 1 with additional health and safety measures in place to make sure all visitors, staff and animals are safe. 

The aquarium aims to be completely cashless, so all visitors (including those with annual passes) must pre-book their tickets online. The daily capacity of the venue has been reduced so that physical distancing can take place safely between guests. Plus, the team will be increasing cleaning and disinfecting on high-frequency touch points and there will be controls in place for queues, café tables and viewing areas. For more information, you can head to the aquarium website here.

To celebrate the venue’s reopening, the aquarium is offering a 15 per cent discount on admission tickets. Head to the website here to check it out. 

