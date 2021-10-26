Melbourne
Cars parked along a CBD street.
Photograph: Emily Godfrey

Melbourne city council brings back $5 parking in the city

In an effort to bring the buzz back to Melbourne businesses, the council has announced the return of discounted parking

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
If you're keen on spending more time in the city now that we're out of lockdown but aren't looking forward to paying an arm and a leg to park there, you're in luck. From October 27 through to Christmas day, Melbourne city council is reintroducing its successful discounted parking initiative from earlier this year.

Parking at selected Wilson, Secure, Ace, Care Park, Nationwide and First Parking car parks will be reduced to $5 on weekends and after 4pm on weekdays. This means cheaper stays in the city when visiting your favourite venues and while attending much-loved local events like Melbourne Fashion Week, Melbourne Music Week and the Christmas Festival.

"When we launched the $5 deal in July, it generated more than 41,000 bookings in just a few weeks," says lord mayor Sally Capp. "This is one of the many initiatives we are rolling out to support city businesses, encourage visitation and help Melbourne bounce back faster and stronger."

To access this deal, you must pre-book online. You can find a map of the participating locations throughout the city via the Whats On website.

RECOMMENDED: Here's how you can get your vaccine passport and certificate.

