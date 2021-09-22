Melbourne city council endorses plan to address violence against women

At a meeting on Tuesday, September 21, Melbourne city councillors endorsed the Prevention of Violence Against Women Action Plan for 2021 to 2024. This plan identifies a number of priority projects, which are intended to complement recent infrastructure investments, that will take place over the next 12 months.

“We’ve recently invested more than $2.8 million to maintain and upgrade security measures across the CBD, including $1.8 million to maintain 16,000 street lights, but we also want to do more to promote safe and healthy interactions,” says lord mayor Sally Capp.

Over the next 12 months, the Melbourne city council intends to engage with neighbourhood-based groups to start conversations with men about their role as bystanders and allies for women. Street names, plaques, arts, awards and events will also be used to acknowledge influential women in Melbourne’s history. In partnership with the Night-time Economy Advisory Committee, the council plans to implement measures to protect women’s safety and enhance participation.

According to councillor Dr Olivia Ball, there has been emerging evidence suggesting the pandemic has disproportionately affected women and that gender equality has been getting worse.

“Having already started from a position of unequal pay and superannuation, more women have lost their jobs and working hours during the pandemic than men. Fewer women have accessed income support to get through the crisis,” says Dr Ball. “The Action Plan recognises the link between gender inequality and gender-based violence and provides immediate actions we can take to turn the tide, to ensure women feel safe and supported in our city.”



The council is seeking feedback from the community on the action plan from now until October 12. You can provide feedback and suggestions through the City of Melbourne website.

If you (or someone you know) are experiencing violence and abuse at home, call the 24-hour 1800RESPECT hotline at 1800 737 732 for support and guidance.