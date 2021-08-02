Melbourne Food and Wine Festival has been postponed

The Winter Edition is the latest event to be postponed due to ongoing restrictions

Melbourne Food and Wine Festival has announced that it will postpone its Winter Edition program from August 20 to 29, 2021 to October 1 to 10, 2021.

“The current COVID-19 restrictions do not allow us to run the program in its intended format to ensure a successful festival for industry partners and a safe event for our guests,” says Anthea Loucas Bosha, CEO of Food + Drink Victoria, the not-for-profit parent company behind Melbourne Food and Wine Festival.

“While we are naturally disappointed, we look forward to celebrating the very best this city has to offer with a program of more than 150 events across ten days in October around Melbourne, including our new festival hub at the Queen Victoria Market.”

The festival will work through its ticketing arrangements, including refunds, with everyone in the following weeks.

The Winter Edition was set to have Queen Victoria Market (its major hub) come to life, hosting myriad free and ticketed workshops, events and demos, including an all-you-can-eat tribute to the hot chip and a Japanese-style convenience store/Brooklyn bodega-hybrid toting sandos and cocktails. Additional MFWF events were to be hosted off-site in venues.

