Melbourne has underwater dining rooms you can book out for dinner

Hold your (sea)horses, Melbourne. Melbourne Sea Life Aquarium is opening its doors for a private dining experience like no other. The aquarium is allowing couples or groups of up to ten diners in at a time to eat alongside the jellyfish, sharks and coral fish while restrictions on dining continue to ease around the state.

The aquarium’s private dining experience can take place in one of seven locations around the venue, including the amazing Shark Tunnel, the Seahorse Pier or (for the first time) in the mesmerising jellyfish exhibit.

Private dining usually starts at $300 per person, but for a limited time, the aquarium is letting Melburnians book out private spaces for groups of ten or less for a minimum spend of $2,000. The experience includes a self-guided tour of the entire aquarium, a three-course dinner and a two-hour beverage package which includes a cocktail on arrival.

For more info, head to the aquarium’s website here. Bookings have to be made at least three days in advance.

Yes, the Aquarium has reopened! Check out all the info here.

Plus, plenty of other Melbourne attractions have reopened too – here's a handy list.

Share the story