Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
A virtual image of the interior of the new train
Photograph: Department of Transport

Melbourne is getting 25 new ultra-modern trains called X'Trapolis 2.0, with an almost $1 billion price tag

These new-and-improved trains are set to be bigger and better than ever

Liv Condous
Written by
Liv Condous
Advertising

You'd be forgiven for thinking that X'Trapolis 2.0 is the name of an extraterrestrial spacecraft, but it's actually the name of a fancy new fleet of trains hitting the tracks across Melbourne soon. This new model will replace trains that have been transporting Melburnians since the 1980s, and are finally ready for retirement. Public Transport Victoria has just released a virtual 360-tour of the interior – and they're looking very sleek. 

According to the Victorian Government, the X-Trapolis 2.0 trains will be able to fit a huge 1,225 passengers and use advanced tech to provide commuters with detailed, real-time information on their journey. The new design also focuses on improving accessibility for people with disabilities, including wider doors, more wheelchair spaces, semi-automated boarding ramps, hearing loops and clear walkways. These swish new trains will be travelling along the Craigieburn, Upfield and Frankston lines.

An virtual image of the interior of the train.
Photograph: Department of Transport

You'd hope they will be an improvement on the current models, as the state government is spending $986 million on the 25 trains, as well as upgrading the Craigieburn Train Maintenance Facility to operate and maintain them. 

After they're finished being built in regional Victoria, the new trains will hit the Melbourne metro network for testing in 2025. You can see the inside of the new trains with a 360-degree virtual tour here

Stay in the loop: sign up for our free Time Out Melbourne newsletter for the best of the city, straight to your inbox.

RECOMMENDED: 

Breaking: the infamous Melbourne Airport rail link has officially been delayed for at least another four years

Did you know Melbourne had its own Hollywood Boulevard of handprints? Now they're on show in a new exhibition

Marvel Stadium is soon to score Doglands: the biggest beer lovers' paradise from Moon Dog yet

Share the story

You may also like
You may also like
Advertising

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2024 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.