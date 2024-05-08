Melbourne is getting 25 new ultra-modern trains called X'Trapolis 2.0, with an almost $1 billion price tag

These new-and-improved trains are set to be bigger and better than ever

You'd be forgiven for thinking that X'Trapolis 2.0 is the name of an extraterrestrial spacecraft, but it's actually the name of a fancy new fleet of trains hitting the tracks across Melbourne soon. This new model will replace trains that have been transporting Melburnians since the 1980s, and are finally ready for retirement. Public Transport Victoria has just released a virtual 360-tour of the interior – and they're looking very sleek.

According to the Victorian Government, the X-Trapolis 2.0 trains will be able to fit a huge 1,225 passengers and use advanced tech to provide commuters with detailed, real-time information on their journey. The new design also focuses on improving accessibility for people with disabilities, including wider doors, more wheelchair spaces, semi-automated boarding ramps, hearing loops and clear walkways. These swish new trains will be travelling along the Craigieburn, Upfield and Frankston lines.

Photograph: Department of Transport

You'd hope they will be an improvement on the current models, as the state government is spending $986 million on the 25 trains, as well as upgrading the Craigieburn Train Maintenance Facility to operate and maintain them.

After they're finished being built in regional Victoria, the new trains will hit the Melbourne metro network for testing in 2025. You can see the inside of the new trains with a 360-degree virtual tour here.

