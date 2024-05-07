Breaking: the infamous Melbourne Airport rail link has officially been delayed for at least another four years

We're starting to think that the promise of this train line is actually just a myth

In news that possibly everybody saw coming but dreaded being true, the Melbourne Airport rail link project has been drastically delayed. Melburnians have long hoped for a train that would conveniently connect the CBD with our main airport, like most other modern cities across the globe. But perhaps this locomotive longing is destined to become an urban legend, because now our state government is claiming that the completion of the project could be delayed for at least another four years. Deep breaths, everyone.

The announcement of the timeline's blowout arrived today with the Victorian state budget, which determines the funding for current and future projects. The delay is (apparently) due to the government and the operators of Melbourne Airport being in a "stand-off", as they're unable to agree on the airport train station design. While they're bickering, we're still stuck catching the Sky Bus. According to the Victorian treasurer Tim Pallas, the rail link completion date could be in 2033, or later.

Melbourne Airport is fighting for the station to be underground, which would have significantly higher construction costs, but the government is holding firm on the station being built above ground. The airport owners have even arranged $7 billion in funding, but the Victorian government rejected the offer. At this rate, by the time the project begins we'll have the technology to build it floating in the air, so maybe that'll be a nice compromise.

Reports of the aspirational project were first circulated in 2017, with former premier Daniel Andrews promising that construction would be underway within ten years. 2027 isn't that far away, so they better get a move on. Early works commenced in 2022 with the project originally slated for completion in 2029, but on the whole, our airport rail dreams aren't looking good.

“We basically are not in a position to have any certainty of what stage this project proceeds,” says Pallas. “Given that we can’t control it, we’ve taken the not unreasonable expectation that it could take four (more) years.”

Well, there you have it. Melburnians may be divided in some ways, like which side of the Yarra River you live on or which footy team deserves the premiership, but we can all agree on the fact that not having a train to the airport (which reportedly is meant to be one of the best in the world) is an absolute joke. But not the funny kind.

