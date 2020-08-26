Melbourne is getting seven new suburban dog parks

Melburnians will soon have even more locations to let their dogs off leash, with the state government announcing 17 new dog parks to be built across the state.

The government has committed $2.5 million to building the new dog parks, seven of which will be in Melbourne and ten in regional Victorian cities. The new Melbourne dog parks will be built in the suburbs of Altona, Mill Park, Pakenham, Carrum Downs, Dandenong North, Belgrave and Eynesbury. The regional dog parks will be built in Ararat, Buninyong, Yarragon, Portland, Kilmore, Belmont, Shepparton, Mildura, Swan Hill and Warracknabeal.

The seven new dog parks are in addition to the nine new dog parks announced in May (which will be built in Cairnlea, Cranbourne East, Mickleham, Carrum, Rowville, Eltham North, Maribyrnong, Werribee and South Yarra).

The Mill Park and Kilmore parks are the first to open (in the next few months), with the rest of the parks all due to begin construction by the end of the year.

