You can get a personalised pet puzzle from this Aussie website

How well do you know your pet’s face? This will be the ultimate test

Personalised pet content is the hot thing right now (take these personalised pet face masks, for instance). So we’re leaning in, and we thought you’d like to know you can get a personalised puzzle with a photo of your pet via this Australian website.

Smoochy Poochy is an Aussie website that can turn your photos into puzzles. They have a range of different sizes and styles to choose from, starting with 12-piece puzzles all the way up to 1,000-piece puzzles. All you have to do is submit your cute photo – while pet photos are most popular, you can really submit anything you like, including family photos, wedding photos and the like.

Check them out here. Prices start at around $28.

