Melbourne lovebirds can now get hitched at a drive-through wedding chapel

Coronavirus has been really down on love. You can’t visit your friends. You can’t hook up on Tinder. You can’t hold a wedding with any more than five people (meaning you can only have two witnesses present after accounting for the couple and the celebrant).

However, weddings aren’t dead completely with Australia’s first drive-through wedding service launching in Melbourne. I Do Drive Thru is a legitimate marriage service that marries couples in a drive-through service at Preston Drive-In Flowers.

This is how the service works. The celebrant meets the to-be-weds and their two witnesses, conducts a short ceremony then passes the paperwork through the car windows to complete the service. The Preston service costs $470 in total and even includes a buttonhole or posy for each partner.

You can rock up in your own car but I Do Drive Thru also have transport partners if you want the traditional limo. Nor do you have to be in a car. There’s no reason you can’t rock up on a motorcycle, push cycle, scooter or on your own two feet (so long as all social distancing rules are maintained). And locations aren’t limited to the Preston florist. I Do Drive Thru’s celebrant team have a range of suggested scenic locations or can work with you if you’ve got a special place in mind. Or they can come to you and do the ceremony at home.

The service can also tack on photography or a livestream so your family and friends can watch remotely. Check out the I Do Drive Thru website if you want to put a ring on it.