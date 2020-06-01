Melbourne Museum, Scienceworks and IMAX will reopen on June 27

Museums Victoria has given some of its venues the go-ahead to reopen. From Saturday, June 27, Melbourne Museum, IMAX Melbourne and Scienceworks will reopen to the public.

The team at Museums Victoria will be implementing new public health and physical distancing measures to make sure all visitors, staff and volunteers are safe. The venues are asking visitors to book tickets online to manage visitor numbers

CEO and director of Museums Victoria Lynley Crosswell said: “The health and safety of all our visitors, staff and volunteers is our highest priority, and we’ve been meticulously planning so that our visitors can safely enjoy our museums and theatre.”

Are you a member of the museum? Museum Members will actually get early access to Melbourne Museum from June 22-26. Plus, children with autism and their families will also be able to visit Melbourne Museum during this preview period thanks to Museum Victoria’s Autism Friendly Museum Project.

The IMAX cinema inside Melbourne Museum will also reopen on June 27 with a program of back catalogue films that will be released in the coming weeks. Physical distancing measures will be in place within the cinema.

Museums Victoria’s other venue, the Immigration Museum, is expected to reopen in August, though no set date has been announced. The venue will be reopening with a new exhibition titled Becoming You: An Incomplete Guide, which explores the ups and downs of adulthood.

Head to Museums Victoria’s website for more information and to purchase timed tickets for Melbourne Museum and Scienceworks. Tickets go on sale from June 22.

