People exploring a gallery at Melbourne Museum filled with taxidermy animals
Photograph: Dianna Snape

Melbourne Museum, Scienceworks and the Immigration Museum to reopen November 16

The museums will reopen exactly eight months from when they had to close

By
Nicola Dowse
Museums Victoria has announced that all three of its museums will reopen on November 16. On Sunday, November 8 premier Dan Andrews announced that further restrictions would be eased, giving Museums Victoria the green light to reopen Melbourne Museum, Scienceworks and the Immigration Museum.

While all three museums will reopen Monday, November 16, there are rules in place to keep visitors safe. All visitors (including museum members) will need to book their tickets in advance. Members can register for their (free) tickets from November 11, while public sales start November 13. 

For those keen to watch a film on the BIG screen, Melbourne Museum's IMAX theatre will reopen on November 19, just a smidge after the museum itself. The megascreen theatre will be showing Christopher Nolan's latest film Tenet on both IMAX 1570 and IMAX 4K Laser (some of the most powerful projector equipment available). Bookings are highly recommended to avoid missing out. 

Melbourne Museum's plaza also features big in the reopening plans. During summer, the outdoor space will become a outdoor entertainment space for all ages, featuring live performances, movies and food for sale.

ICYMI: You can't visit Melbourne Aquarium just yet, but you can dine there.

