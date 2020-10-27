Melbourne Zoo, Werribee Zoo and Healesville Sanctuary to reopen October 29

After months of watching the animals on livestream, we can finally revisit them IRL

Outdoor entertainment venues have been given the green light to reopen across Melbourne as the city moves to the Third Step of the roadmap. Following that news, Melbourne Zoo, Werribee Open Range Zoo and Healesville Sanctuary have announced they'll be reopening their gates on Thursday, October 29.

The venues will have a number of measures in place to make sure physical distancing is observed and everyone is practising good hygiene.

All visitors – including those with zoo memberships – will need to book tickets in advance online. This is so the venues can manage capacities. Those with memberships can book their tickets right now if they're keen; if you're not a member, tickets are available from Wednesday, October 28.

While at the zoos, anyone aged 12 or older will need to wear a face mask at all time (unless eating or drinking) and you should remain 1.5 metres from anyone not in your household. Groups should be of ten people or fewer (babies under 12 months do not count).

Keep in mind Melbourne's 25km travel limit is in effect until November 8, so if you don't live within 25km of the zoos, you'll have to wait just a little longer to visit.

Check Zoos Victoria’s website here for all relevant information.