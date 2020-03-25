Melbourne’s Gnoccheria is now offering home delivery

When pasta and gnocchi-devoted bar Gnoccheria opened in Coburg last year, people were lining up to purchase its 20 different variations of the famous potato dumpling. Now, in the age of physical distancing, Gnoccheria is offering delivery of its wares to those around Melbourne. That way no one will be without pasta – even during a crisis.

You’ll be able to choose from a variety of items – precooked gnocchi packs, fresh pasta, lasagnes, pizza bases, sauces, cheeses, salts, olives, olive oil, anchovies, butter, porcini mushrooms, housemade passata and caperberries.

Orders can be made by calling the store on 03 9354 9985. Orders over $50 are free otherwise there’s a $5 delivery fee.

Gnoccheria is delivering to Coburg, Coburg North, Brunswick, Brunswick East, Brunswick West, Reservoir, Preston, Pascoe Vale, Carlton North, Essendon and Richmond. If you’re in a neighbouring suburb please call the store to check if they can deliver to you.

The store will be adding Wednesday, Thursday and Friday delivery as of next week, so make sure you get your order in by noon the previous day.