Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Melbourne's resident falcons are nesting on top of a CBD skyscraper
News / Weird & Wonderful

Melbourne's resident falcons are nesting on top of a CBD skyscraper

By Nicola Dowse Posted: Friday September 6 2019, 11:32am

A screenshot of peregrine falcon nesting on top of 367 Collins
Photograph: Supplied

Spring means two things in Melbourne. One, the footy is about to get real good and two, Melbourne’s falcons are getting frisky. In fact, two peregrine falcons have decided to build a literal love nest on top of one of the CBD’s office buildings.

The rooftop of 367 Collins Street is currently home to two nesting peregrine falcons which you can watch Big Brother-style thanks to a livestream camera. This isn’t the first time falcons have nested here, with falcons having roo(s)ted on the rooftop since 1991. The nest is popular with falcons due to the southeast-facing direction, meaning it gets morning but not afternoon sun. The prime real estate is basically the avian equivalent of an inner-city terrace house.

In a few weeks the falcons’ patience will hopefully pay off and they’ll have some fluffy white chicks to look after, and for you to gawk at via the livestream. The livestream has been operational since 2016 – last year the resident falcons had three adorable chicks and this year it looks like the falcons have laid four eggs.

It takes about a month for the eggs to hatch, and if last year is anything to go by, 367 Collins will have some teensy weensy new falcons by early October. Watch the livestream here.

Those falcons have good taste – Melbourne has been named the world's second most liveable city in the world.

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Nicola Dowse 144 Posts

Nic Dowse is a journalist located in Melbourne. She joined the Time Out team in 2017.

While she has a keen interest in Melbourne's music and arts scene, you'll find her writing on just about anything happening in the city. Most of her free time is spent going to gigs – or volunteering to try the weirdest, most out-there experiences in the city. She's also a big fan of communicating via GIF, and considers the medium an under appreciated art form.

Reach her at nicola.dowse@timeout.com or connect with her on social. Instagram: @nic.dowse Twitter: @nicoladowse