Melbourne is the second most liveable city in the world... again

Well, you know how the saying goes: first is the worst, second is the best. According to the Economist Intelligence Unit liveability report, Melbourne is the second most liveable city in the world, trailing just behind Vienna. Again.

This annual report measures cities based on a number of factors, including stability, healthcare, education, culture, environment and infrastructure. Last year Vienna broke Melbourne’s seven-year record as the EIC’s most liveable city. Those pleasant city jerks!

There is a silver lining. Two actually. First, there was only 0.7 of a percentage point separating us from the top spot, with Vienna scoring a near-perfect 99.1 and Melbourne scoring 98.4. We scored 100 on healthcare, education and infrastructure, with culture and environment at 98.6 and stability at 95.

Our 98.6 score for culture and environment was actually the highest among the world’s top five most liveable cities. This is probably attributed to the sheer number of cool things happening in Melbourne right now.

Second of all, we beat Sydney. Sydney managed to jump up from fifth place in 2018 to third place in 2019. The reason for this jump is attributed to an improvement in its culture and environment score. The report says that this is reflected in an “increased focus on combating and mitigating the impacts of climate change, as outlined by the city’s Sustainable Sydney 2030 strategy".

The remainder of the top ten featured Osaka (fourth), Calgary (fifth), Vancouver (sixth), Toronto and Tokyo (equal seventh), Copenhagen (ninth) and Adelaide (tenth).

While we’re bummed about being in second place again, we shouldn’t dwell. Instead, let’s get out there and explore the very best that this city has to offer right now.

