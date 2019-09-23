Melbourne's tram drivers are going on strike on Thursday

Melbourne's tram drivers have still not reached an agreement with their employers, and they're heading back out on strike on Thursday, September 26. There will be no trams at all between 10am and 2pm on Thursday, though buses, trains and V/Lines will run as normal. There will be a limited bus replacement service on Lonsdale Street between Spencer Street and Victoria Parade, and another on Queen Street between Flinders Street and Queen Vic Market.

Yarra Trams expects services to be 'significantly disrupted' between 10am and 3.30pm on the day before the Grand Final public holiday.

Going to the Royal Melbourne Show? There will be shuttle buses running between Melbourne Central and Melbourne Showgrounds, as well as a special train running from Flinders Street via Southern Cross and North Melbourne to the Showgrounds.

PTV's website has all the info you need, but maybe pack your comfy shoes if you have meetings in the city, as your best way to get around the grid is probably hoofing it.

Maybe don't drive, either, as construction on Flinders Street means several lanes are closed for the next few years. Yes, we said years.