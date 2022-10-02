Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

The Royal Melbourne Show

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Melbourne Showgrounds, Flemington
  • Recommended
  1. A family walking to the Royal Melbourne Show.
    Photograph: Royal Melbourne Show
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. Two kids playing in a sand pit.
    Photograph: Royal Melbourne Show
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. A child riding a horse at the Royal Melbourne Show.
    Photograph: Royal Melbourne Show
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. Royal Melbourne Show food
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /4
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Play with baby goats, ride on a magic carpet and load up with show bags – it’s Melbourne Royal Show time

After three long years, Melburnians will finally be able to once again experience one of Victoria's most beloved events: the Melbourne Royal Show. It's expected to be bigger and better than ever before, running from September 22 to October 2 with a refreshed program on top of quintessential favourites. And the biggest news of all is that, for the first time ever, children under 14 will be admitted for free. 

“This year, the Melbourne Royal Show will be like no other - great family fun and farm experiences by day and a feast of fabulous food, entertainment and live music by night,” said Brad Jenkins, the Melbourne Royal Show's chief executive officer.

One of the major new features of this year’s show is the night entertainment program. The Show After Dark features a massive lineup of amazing artists and will be headlined by the Veronicas, Baker Boy and Sneaky Sound System. Tickets to each night will run you $25, providing fantastic value for live music entertainment. In that same Entertainment Precinct during the day, kids can look forward to live performances by Sesame Street and Cosentino, the grand illusionist.

All of the show's much-loved favourites will also be making a return. For those that haven't been before, these include the mighty Woodchop competition, animal farms and fun sideshow games like the laughing clown. And let's not forget that among all the fun and games, the Melbourne Show is a wonderful learning opportunity for young and old to learn where our food and products come from through an array of agricultural, cakes, art and craft pavilions and competitions. Meet alpacas at the Kubota Australia Livestock Pavilion and watch premium beef cattle competing for blue ribbon glory. There are even opportunities to try your hand at milking a cow or shearing a sheep. 

Visitors can look forward to sampling tasty treats from many new food vendors that have never held a stall at previous shows. This includes Sushi Hub, Hoy Pinoy, Donut Freaks, chef Raymond Capaldi’s Wonder Pies and Gelato Messina. For the first time, pet shop retailers will be on show, including Best Friends Pets who will be there to assist with your pet questions. You'll also have plenty of opportunities to take pictures with some adorable fluffy friends. 

Of course, it wouldn't be the Melbourne Royal Show without the iconic showbags. Further details are still to come, but for now, we can guarantee the yummy classic Bertie Beetle showbag that we all know and love will be back at just $3 per bag. 

For many little kids, this show will be their first after missing out over the past few years. It's sure to be one where they’ll create some fantastic fun memories, together with the adults who will love the trip down memory lane reliving their favourite memories at their favourite childhood event. 

Tickets are on sale now through the website.

Looking for more things to do in our city? Check out our round-up of the best events happening in Melbourne this week.

Written by Tracey Cheung

Details

Event website:
royalshow.com.au/buy-tickets/
Address:
Melbourne Showgrounds
Epsom Rd
Ascot Vale
Melbourne
3032
Contact:
1300 656 547
Transport:
Nearby stations: Showgrounds
Price:
$21-$42
Opening hours:
Daily 9.30am-9pm

Dates and times

Buy
Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.