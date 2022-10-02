Time Out says

After three long years, Melburnians will finally be able to once again experience one of Victoria's most beloved events: the Melbourne Royal Show. It's expected to be bigger and better than ever before, running from September 22 to October 2 with a refreshed program on top of quintessential favourites. And the biggest news of all is that, for the first time ever, children under 14 will be admitted for free.

“This year, the Melbourne Royal Show will be like no other - great family fun and farm experiences by day and a feast of fabulous food, entertainment and live music by night,” said Brad Jenkins, the Melbourne Royal Show's chief executive officer.

One of the major new features of this year’s show is the night entertainment program. The Show After Dark features a massive lineup of amazing artists and will be headlined by the Veronicas, Baker Boy and Sneaky Sound System. Tickets to each night will run you $25, providing fantastic value for live music entertainment. In that same Entertainment Precinct during the day, kids can look forward to live performances by Sesame Street and Cosentino, the grand illusionist.

All of the show's much-loved favourites will also be making a return. For those that haven't been before, these include the mighty Woodchop competition, animal farms and fun sideshow games like the laughing clown. And let's not forget that among all the fun and games, the Melbourne Show is a wonderful learning opportunity for young and old to learn where our food and products come from through an array of agricultural, cakes, art and craft pavilions and competitions. Meet alpacas at the Kubota Australia Livestock Pavilion and watch premium beef cattle competing for blue ribbon glory. There are even opportunities to try your hand at milking a cow or shearing a sheep.

Visitors can look forward to sampling tasty treats from many new food vendors that have never held a stall at previous shows. This includes Sushi Hub, Hoy Pinoy, Donut Freaks, chef Raymond Capaldi’s Wonder Pies and Gelato Messina. For the first time, pet shop retailers will be on show, including Best Friends Pets who will be there to assist with your pet questions. You'll also have plenty of opportunities to take pictures with some adorable fluffy friends.

Of course, it wouldn't be the Melbourne Royal Show without the iconic showbags. Further details are still to come, but for now, we can guarantee the yummy classic Bertie Beetle showbag that we all know and love will be back at just $3 per bag.

For many little kids, this show will be their first after missing out over the past few years. It's sure to be one where they’ll create some fantastic fun memories, together with the adults who will love the trip down memory lane reliving their favourite memories at their favourite childhood event.

Tickets are on sale now through the website.

