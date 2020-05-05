Mister Bianco has launched an authentically Sicilian menu for pick up

Italian food was probably one of the first cuisines to jump on the takeaway train, but there are only so many pastas and pizzas you can eat. Right now, everyone's delivering trays of bake-at-home lasagne, stir-through sauces that aren't the usual shelf-stable numbers you find on the supermarket shelf, plus endless options of pizza. It is the kind of stuff that makes you forget that Italian food is obsessively produce-driven, fresh, bright, life-affirming and regional.

While Mister Bianco has been delivering heat-and-eat meals, chef and owner Joe Vargetto as seen demand for hot food, and he is nothing if not obliging. On Thursdays to Saturdays from 5-8pm, an authentic Sicilian menu will be available at Mister Bianco for pick up only. Think Sicilian food is just seafood without dairy? Well, you'd be wrong, friends.

Mister Bianco's Sicilian menu will include lesser-known dishes like panelle (chickpea fritters and lemon in panino); pane ca meusa (slow-cooked lamb lung and spleen with ricotta and lemon in a panino); and cavatelli with prawn and peas.

Not quite sure how you feel about spleen sandwich? Well, you're just going to have to try it and report back. We reckon it's on the menu for a reason.

View the full menu and pre-order here.

