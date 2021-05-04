Moon Dog Brewery is giving away 200 six-packs this Saturday

The beers will be given out to 100 lucky pairs of friends on May 8 (Mate Day)

Maaaaaaaaate. You can't be serious. Well, the outrageous thing is, Moon Dog Brewery is. To the crew at Moon Dog, May 8 is Mate Day. Geddit? It's also the day they celebrate the release of the Old Mate pale ale, so no prizes for guessing which beer they're giving away.

To score one of these six-packs, all you need to do is rock up at Moon Dog's original venue in Abbotsford on Saturday, May 8 with your mate, show ID and say "maaaaate!" on arrival.

Additionally, Moon Dog's bigger Preston venue Moon Dog World will be coloured Old Mate orange for the night and selling Old Mate jugs for $15 from 3pm to 5pm. DJs will also be playing from 5pm.

If you can't make it to either venue, you can purchase cases of Old Mate online during the month of May and go into the running to win a year's supply of the beer.

