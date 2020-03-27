More of Melbourne’s best restaurants are now available for delivery

Due to the increasing number of government restrictions put in place to slow the spread of Covid-19 in Australia, many restaurants, cafes and bars across the country have been forced to close. But many have also turned to new opportunities in order to make ends meet during this turbulent time.

Now that all bets are off, restaurants like Chin Chin and Supernormal are now doing delivery during the shutdown – for the very first time.

Both restaurants, along with over 150 other Melbourne restaurants like Ryne and Ho Chi Mama, are debuting delivery on food delivery app Deliveroo.

Deliveroo is currently offering contact-free delivery, like many other delivery services around Melbourne. It has also introduced a Rider Support Fund to provide financial help to workers if they need to self isolate or they’re unable to work because of Covid-19.