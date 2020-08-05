More than 130,000 Victorians have registered to give Dan Andrews a virtual hug

No matter what side of politics you stand on, there's no denying that guiding Victoria through our current covid quagmire is an onerous, exhausting and largely thankless task. One local Victorian, a certain Mr Christian Bernstein, has decided that our premier Dan Andrews deserves a little show of support for his tireless efforts and has set up a public Facebook event called Give Dan Andrews a Virtual Hug.

The event runs from August 14 to 16 technically, but as Bernstein states in the description it's "an event where we can click "Attending/Going" as a virtual way to show him [Dan Andrews] that he has the support of the Victorian people."

The event also gives a shout out to the only CHO in Australia to be turned into a throw blanket (that we're aware of), Brett Sutton, and the hardworking team of Auslan interpreters. "Furthermore, I think we should all give Dr Sutton a cuddle (however I'm not sure on whether the cuddle would be more beneficial for him or us) AND a very special shout out the Auslan interpreters. You guys do incredible work each and every day. Legends, all of you."

If you want to also give Dan a "virtual hug", you can do so by clicking "going" on the Facebook event to show your support. Of course, you can also show you support by continuing to stay home, wearing a mask, and getting tested if you feel unwell.

