More than 400,000 people visited the NGV’s MoMA exhibition

Way back in 2015 we learned that New York’s famous Museum of Modern Art would be loaning a series of its most popular works to the National Gallery of Victoria.

To put it lightly, this was huge. For five-ish months, Melbourne was the (temporary) home to masterpieces by Salvador Dalí, Henri Matisse, Pablo Picasso, Jackson Pollock, Marcel Duchamp, Georgia O’Keeffe, Andy Warhol, Vincent van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, Mark Rothko... the list went on.

If you stepped through the NGV’s doors over the last few months to see the exhibition, you were one of an extraordinary 400,000 visitors to do so. The exhibition was so popular, in fact, that it became the NGV’s second most attended ticketed exhibition on record.

Missing these masterpieces already? There’s no shortage of blockbusters coming to the NGV in the near future. The highly anticipated summer blockbuster will be Escher x Nendo | Between Two Worlds, which will be opening on December 2. Check out a sneak peek of the exhibition here.

