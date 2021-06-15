Open House Melbourne is your annual weekend of stickybeaking into other people's properties

Open House Melbourne – held in July every year – is much more than the chance to stickybeak at some of Melbourne's most fascinating buildings (although that's a pretty huge drawcard, to be honest). It's also an opportunity to reflect on the role that design has played in the evolution of our city, to glimpse what Melbourne may become in the future, and to consider the significance of our heritage and what we can do to protect it.

After a virtual festival in 2020, Open House Melbourne is back and ready to get Melburnians reconnecting with the built environment. This year's program has real life and online events, talks and building tours booked in for Saturday July 24 and Sunday July 25.

Highlights of the building tour program include University of Melbourne's new purpose-built innovation precinct, Melbourne Connect; a 3,800-square-metre space inside Melbourne Connect called Science Gallery Melbourne; the new Victorian Pride Centre in St Kilda; the Melbourne Quakers Centre; and the Brunswick Design District, which encompasses locations including the Mechanics Insititute and Brunswick Town Hall.

But it's not all about stickybeaking this year. Open House will also include livestreamed and public talks, where heritage and architecture experts will talk about design, the urban environment and Victoria's rich architectural history.

To see more from the program and to book, head to the Open House Melbourne website.