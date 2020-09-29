Mr West is delivering 1.5-litre ‘bagnums’ of Espresso Martini and Negroni

Oh boy, do we miss someone else making cocktails for us. It’s just not as much fun making them for yourself at home (and you usually don’t have the same mixers/garnishes/nonchalant/flair as the pros in Melbourne’s best bars). Thankfully, Melbourne’s bars are delivering cocktails to your door right now. But for Mr West, one of Footscray’s coolest bars and bottle shops, straight cocktails aren’t enough – they’re selling 1.5-litre “bagnums” of Espresso Martinis, Negronis, and even a wine blend.

The Good Spirits Espresso Martini cocktails are made up of Mr Black Coffee Liqueur, Boston Black cold drip coffee, stout and vodka. Each bag has 12 serves and comes with a complimentary mini Parisian cocktail shaker. The Good Spirits Negroni has Poor Toms Sydney dry gin, Campari and their house-blended vermouth. These bags have around 16-20 serves, depending on how strong you like your Negronis. Lastly, there’s the multi-vintage Good Juice vino rainbow bagnum which is a mega blend of fiano, riesling, nero d’avola, shiraz and sangiovese. We’re calling it now: fancy goon is the drink of summer 2020/2021.

Each bag costs $99 (‘cept the vino rainbow, which is $54). Mr West also delivers to you – check out the website to see what else they’re delivering (there's a heck of a lot of good booze).

