My Milkman is a sustainable grocery delivery service that's completely plastic free

Many of us are opting to get our groceries delivered right now. But if you’re one of those shoppers who usually pulls out a reusable bag at the checkout, the amount of plastic packaging involved in-home delivery can be seriously off-putting. My Milkman solves that issue by delivering milk, eggs, butter and other kitchen staples in reusable and recyclable packaging. It’s a completely plastic-free service, plus it partners with independent suppliers that adhere to responsible business practices.

“Our vision is to make sustainability convenient,” says Laura Brennan who co-founded My Milkman with Rhys Kilian. The two met while working at a management consulting firm and bonded over what Brennan calls their "mutual climate guilt."

“We were working long hours with limited time or energy to make a real change in our lives,” says Brennan. “We founded My Milkman to make sustainability an easy choice for busy people to make.”

Although the business is brand new (it launched in March this year), it’s inspired by the old-fashioned milkman who would deliver glass bottles to your door and collect your empty bottles at the same time. Similarly, My Milkman customers can leave out their empty containers and insulated packaging for the delivery van to collect and reuse.

My Milkman currently stocks kitchen and pantry staples, including Barambah Organics milk, St David Dairy cultured butter, Josh’s Rainbow Ethical Eggs, Marrook Farm yoghurt, Dench Bakers bread, organic Padre coffee beans, Jam Lady raspberry jam, Hilltop Hives honey and Cockatoo Grove olive oil. Brennan and Kilian are always adding new products to the offerings; currently, they’re working with a supplier on getting oat milk in reusable bottles.

Right now My Milkman delivers only to Melbourne’s inner-north, but Brennan and Kilian have plans to expand to more suburbs. Check here to see whether they cover your area and to give the subscription service a try – there's no minimum spend, just a $4.99 delivery charge. (If they don't currently deliver to your area, you can join the waitlist here.)

So far My Milkman customers have prevented more than 2,000 plastic milk bottles from going to landfill. So join up to start helping the planet, and stop feeling so guilty about all the takeaway containers in your recycling bin.





Time Out’s Love Local campaign is supporting local food, drink and culture businesses in Melbourne. Find out how you can help save the places that make our city great.

