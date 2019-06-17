Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right NeNe Fried Chicken is giving away free fried chicken
News / Restaurants

NeNe Fried Chicken is giving away free fried chicken

By Jess Ho Posted: Monday June 17 2019, 2:17pm

NeNe Chicken
Photography: Supplied

To celebrate National Fried Chicken Day on July 6th (not a real holiday, but we're going with it), NeNe Chicken in Melbourne Central is giving away original flavoured fried chicken wingettes and drumettes to the first 100 customers from midday. Of those 100 customers, there will be five lucky (depending on how you feel about edible gold) winners of 23-carat, gold-dipped and dusted fried chicken. 

 

 

 

That's correct; feel rich and eat like a king by ingesting genuine gold-covered, marinated, crispy, fried chicken pieces. Don't despair if you miss out on bedazzled fried chicken, NeNe will be open and serving all day even after the golden wings run out.

Saturday, July 6 at NeNe Fried Chicken, Melbourne Central from noon. 

Want more fried chicken? Check out our favourites here. Just want some cheap eats? Head here.

 

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Jess Ho

Jess Ho is intolerant to most things but believes you must tolerate the intolerable. She dislikes long walks on the beach (actually, beaches in general), romantic movies, sunny-day picnics and pigeons. You can usually find her standing in a corner being a curmudgeon. She used to have Twitter but stopped using it when they allowed more than 140 characters.