The best fried chicken in Melbourne

Belle’s is one of Melbourne’s OG Southern fried chicken joints, serving up their classic range of choose-your-heat chook and drool-worthy sides since 2014. When it comes to spice, they don’t mess around. The "really fuckin’ hot" chicken will 100% set your tongue on fire. Good thing this joint’s got a range of natural wines to cool ya down.
