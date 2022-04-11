Melbourne
Timeout

Sonny's Fried Chicken & Burgers
The best fried chicken in Melbourne

Bib up, and get your fists around the best fried chicken this town has to offer

Written by Quincy Malesovas
From the United States to Korea and Taiwan, fried chicken spans nearly every country and culture. Not everyone can meet their fierce standards, but these joints have come pretty damn close to perfecting the ancient art of battering and deep-frying poultry.

Where to get fried chicken in Melbourne

1. Belle's Hot Chicken

Belle’s is one of Melbourne’s OG Southern fried chicken joints, serving up their classic range of choose-your-heat chook and drool-worthy sides since 2014. When it comes to spice, they don’t mess around. The "really fuckin’ hot" chicken will 100% set your tongue on fire. Good thing this joint’s got a range of natural wines to cool ya down.

Benchwarmer
2. Benchwarmer

Benchwarmer may be all about the beers, but their food doesn’t take a backseat. The small West Melbourne bar serves up a range of izakaya-inspired fare including some noteworthy fried chicken. Theirs is prepared karaage style with a crisp, starchy coating and complementary yuzu mayo – the perfect accompaniment to a sharp, hoppy brew.

NeNe Chicken

3. NeNe Chicken

Nene is one of Korea’s largest fried chicken chains – some call it the country’s equivalent to KFC. The name translates to ‘Yes!Yes!’ which is what you’ll be screaming after a taste of their “wingettes” and “drumettes”. Choose from flavours like Garlic, Snowing Cheese and even Mala, a numbing spice made from Sichuan peppercorns.

Yoi
Yoi

5. Yoi

Fried chicken, or ayam goreng, has been a part of Indonesian cuisine for generations – but at Yoi, the dish gets a modern twist with the addition of salted egg sauce and fried egg served on a steaming bed of rice. For something more traditional, there’s also ayam geprek, made from chicken that’s smashed, deep-fried and smothered in sambal.

Lui Boss Preston

6. Lui Boss

Think vegans can’t indulge in the wonderful world of fried chicken? Think again. At Lui Boss, alongside all the usual suspects like chicken wings and ribs, you’ll find a delightfully meaty plant-based alternative. It comes juxtaposed with crispy fried cauliflower and a side salad. Pro tip – add a side of chewy, tubular rice cakes.

Hot Star Large Fried Chicken

7. Hot Star Large Fried Chicken

On days when your hunger can only be sated by a piece of fried chicken the size of your face salvation is yours in the form of the aptly titled Hot Star Large Fried Chicken, a Taiwanese chain that does 250g pieces of chicken breast cooked on the bone.
Sonny's Fried Chicken

8. Sonny's

If you’ve stumbled upon Sonny’s on the delivery apps, you may be surprised to find it operates out of the Curtin Hotel. Though the venue does gigs first, food second, they make a mean Southern-style fried chicken burger. It’s brined in buttermilk for a whopping 24 hours before being pressure-fried and served on a bun with a heaping pile of slaw.

