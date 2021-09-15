Melbourne
12 Apostles
Photograph: Belinda VanZanen/Visit Victoria

New accessible lookouts will be opening at the Twelve Apostles

On top of offering stunning new views, the project will make accessing the Victorian landmark safer

Written by
Adena Maier
The magnificent stacks of limestone rock along the Great Ocean Road known as the Twelve Apostles remain one of Victoria’s most iconic and popular tourist attractions. While the views from existing lookouts are already spectacular, the Victorian government has approved a spend of $9.2 million to create new lookouts that are safer and more accessible to future visitors.

“This is a special natural and cultural landscape and one which the Government is protecting and improving for future generations,” says Lily D’Ambrosio, the minister for energy, environment and climate change.

The new lookout will be situated on Kirrae Wurrung Country and was planned through a partnership between Parks Victoria and the Eastern Maar Aboriginal Corporation. The two ‘clapsticks’ of the structure will be painted in the colours of the sulphur-crested cockatoo and the red-tailed black cockatoo. Known respectively as the 'ngayook' and the 'ponponpoorramook,' these birds are the primary totemic species of the Eastern Maar peoples.

This project is part two of the government’s $16.5 million investment in stage one of the Shipwreck Coast Master Plan. The first part, which was the creation of a new pedestrian suspension bridge connecting Port Campbell National Park to Port Campbell, was completed last year. 

