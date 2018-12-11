New swimming pool proposed for the banks of the Yarra

A new proposal for the Yarra’s underused northern river bank would put a cool new outdoor swimming pool right on the river’s edge.

You might have heard about this concept before. About two and a half years ago we learned about Yarra Pools’ idea to install a floating pool right on the river. Now, the Yarra Pools team have joined forces with local architecture firm Wowowa to create a proposal for Enterprize Park near the Aquarium, Queens Bridge and under the trains running into Flinders Street Station.

Photograph: Wowowa

The new design concept includes a 50m lap pool, a café, changing facilities, a kayak launching spot, community pavilions and an entire wetlands area surrounding it. The plan is to use a variety of native vegetation to create a kind of inner-city oasis beside the river, with both teams hoping it will cater to a range of recreational uses.

The design was featured in Hong Kong’s Business of Design Week 2018, with backing from the NGV. Currently, the teams are looking for feedback and support from the community and decision-makers to help make this idea a reality.

Image: Artist's impression

If you’re keen to see a new pool in the CBD, Yarra Pools suggests filling out the survey at yarrapools.com, donating to a funding campaign on the website, and contacting lord mayor Sally Capp to tell her that you want the pool to happen. You can keep up to date with the proposal via Yarra Pools’ social channels.

In the meantime, did you know you can now picnic on the Yarra?