Soon you'll be able to picnic on the Yarra when GoBoat launches this summer

You’ve had lunch by the river, now try lunch on the river. GoBoat is an electric boat hire service coming to Melbourne that makes it super easy to have picnics at sea (well, at river in this case).

GoBoat’s five-metre-long boats seat up to eight people and don’t need a boating licence to operate. The best part? They come equipped with a built-in wooden picnic table in the middle of the boat.

The boats are pretty darn environmentally friendly as well. GoBoats are designed and built in Denmark (which is where they first launched) from recycled PET bottles and salvaged timber. They’re powered by super quiet electric motors and are easy to drive.

Australia’s first GoBoats launched in Canberra a year ago and will arrive in Melbourne in January 2019. Would-be salty sea dogs will be able to hop aboard from Docklands. The team will launch with four boats, with an additional six joining the fleet shortly thereafter.