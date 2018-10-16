On Wednesdays, this South American grill goes meat-free

After 11 years peddling the meat-centric dining traditions of the South American grill, Lulo has decided to adopt a new way of doing things on Wednesday nights. Humpday will become plant day when the restaurant changes gears to serve a vegetarian and plant-based menu, alongside vegan and organic wines.

The a la carte menu includes Andean crisps with avocado salsa; avocado ceviche with roast cauliflower, fingerlime, sawtooth and coriander; artichoke croquettes with manchego and corn cream; and roast pumpkin empanadas. From there you can build up your feast with roast baby pumpkin with yam and eggplant; an heirloom tomatoes and tomatillo salad; chargrilled corn on the cob; golden cassava chips; Andean grain salad; and grilled cos lettuce. For dessert, there's a vegan Venezuelan chocolate dish.

If you can't make a Wednesday, Lulo is also ensuring there are at least four vegan dishes on the menu each night. Maybe this is exactly how one makes friends with salad?

Eat a plant-based diet on every night out at these top vegan restaurants in Melbourne