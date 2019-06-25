Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right PappaRich is serving a nasi lemak burger for a limited time only
News / Restaurants

PappaRich is serving a nasi lemak burger for a limited time only

By Jess Ho Posted: Tuesday June 25 2019, 8:13am

PappaRich
Photograph: Supplied

Have you ever thought to yourself, 'I could really do with a nasi lemak between buns instead of with rice?' Yeah, us neither, but we'd still eat it. 

The good folks at Malaysian hawker restaurant, PappaRich has done the hard work for us and will be placing their signature fried chicken, peanuts, sambal, anchovies, cucumber and a fried egg between soft milk buns to create the Malaysian-style mash-up we never knew we needed. They have also done away with the stock-standard burger accompaniment of chips and are serving their burgers with a side of its addictive fried chicken skins instead. 

Will this burger be better than original nasi lemak? There's only one way to find out.

PappaRich's nasi lemak burger will be available from July 1, for the month of July, from all outlets.

Want more burgers? Head here. Just after a cheap feed? Check out our updated cheap eats list

Advertising
Advertising
Staff writer
By Jess Ho

Jess Ho is intolerant to most things but believes you must tolerate the intolerable. She dislikes long walks on the beach (actually, beaches in general), romantic movies, sunny-day picnics and pigeons. You can usually find her standing in a corner being a curmudgeon. She used to have Twitter but stopped using it when they allowed more than 140 characters.