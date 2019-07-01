Patient Wolf Distilling Co is opening Victoria's largest independent gin distillery in Southbank

You can currently find Patient Wolf Distilling Co. in Brunswick, but come September, the team will be moving into their new home in Southbank to open a working distillery and bar. That's right, you can drink the gin straight from the source and not have to organise a designated driver, a tour bus to tolerate a group of you and your drunk friends, or risk sacrificing your gloat-worthy Uber rating to get home – because, let's face it, getting gin drunk can go either way.

The new Patient Wolf distillery will seat 30 and serve an extensive menu of gin and tonics and classic, gin-based cocktails alongside an experimental cocktail menu designed to highlight the gins. If you fall in love with one of the distillates, you will be able to purchase it at retail price to take home. The Southbank site will be the new home to the distillery's existing 220L Müller copper still, with a 1000L still due to arrive from Germany early next year. If we're doing the maths correctly, once the German still arrives, Patient Wolf will have the capacity to produce the largest volume of gin out of any independent, urban distillery.

Drink up, folks.

Patient Wolf Distilling Co. is set to open in September 2019 at 34-36 Market Street, Southbank.