Peking Duk have bought a bar in Melbourne

We all know Melbourne is killing it on the food and drink front, with new venues opening up all over the shop. In fact, people are so keen to get into the hospitality biz that we're luring them in from the bright lights of show business. Peking Duk, comprised of music producers Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles (whose cameo-filled 2017 Splendour set has gone down in history) are adding bar owners to their list of achievements.

Upon hearing that their favourite bar in South Yarra, Less Than Zero, was up for sale, the band approached some hospo veterans to combine their powers, Captain Planet-style, and buy the venue. Talk to Me is set to be a late night perch for food and drinks, with a planned opening date for the last week in October.

Talk to Me, 153 Commercial Road, South Yarra 3141. Opening Oct 2018.

Been a while since your last gig? Here's all the places to see music on every night of the week in Melbourne.