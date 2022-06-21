The coastal town is about to get a major tourism boost, thanks to $6.4 million investment from the Andrews Labor Government

Victoria's stunning Phillip Island is about to become one hell of a tourist destination, thanks to a massive investment from the Regional Tourism Investment and Enabling Tourism funds. The two schemes, created in alignment with the Andrews Labor Government, will facilitate the construction of a hot springs and lodge development with sweeping views over Bass Strait, complete with seven new bathing pools and a waterfront restaurant. The updated venue will be completed in 2023, and will be named the Cape Woolamai Lodge and Hot Springs.

In addition to the expansion of the existing Phillip Island Hot Springs site, the town will also get a new brewery and distillery. The facility will produce locally made craft beer and spirits, as well as act as an event space for masterclasses and functions. Located in the quiet fishing hamlet of Rhyll, the Rhyll Brewery and Distillery will reflect the maritime history of the region and contribute to Phillip Island's identity as a leading food and drink destination.

“This is such welcome news for Phillip Island to expand its offerings and experiences, and I’m thrilled that [the Regional Tourism Investment Fund] has enabled this project to get off the ground," says Jordan Crugnale, Member or Bass. "[It's] a great investment – great for our local economy and great for our locals and visitors alike.”

The Rhyll Brewery and Distillery are expected to be complete in 2023, creating around 55 jobs in construction and up to 20 full-time roles upon completion. Cape Woolamai Lodge and Hot Springs will create up to 68 full-time and indirect roles once finished.

