Pho Nom is giving away 100 bowls of pho for free

By Jess Ho Posted: Monday November 18 2019, 2:57pm

Pho Nom
Photograph: Griffin Simm

In case you didn't know, Pho Nom is launching a new outpost at ELLA on November 25. To celebrate, they'll be giving away 100 cups of their MSG-free, beef pho that you can pimp up with the usual suspects of bean sprouts, chillies, Thai basil and lemon.

This will be happening on Monday, November 25 from midday at its new ELLA location, so it's a great excuse to leave your leftovers at home in place of a Monday-itis pick-me-up. If you're up for some expert procrastination by way of snacking, we recommend you hit up some of the precinct's other offerings to get yourself a cheap, progressive lunch.

