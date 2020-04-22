Phoebe Waller-Bridge has a new show streaming from May 7

No sooner has the latest season of Killing Eve dropped than another show bearing the smeary fingerprints of TV doyenne Phoebe Waller-Bridge has arrived. And you won’t hear any complaints about that from us.

Waller-Bridge is the executive producer on Run, which has been written by her frequent collaborator Vicky Jones. Jones directed Waller-Bridge’s original one-woman stage show Fleabag, which you may have heard of.

Run is a seven-part comedy-thriller and another riff on the theme of people who feel like imposters in their own lives. Ruby Richardson (played by Merritt Wever, so good as Toni Collette’s detective colleague in Unbelievable) abandons her suburban life to join up with her college boyfriend, Billy Johnson (Domhnall Gleeson, so good in… well, everything). Ruby and Billy made a pact 17 years earlier that if either one of them texted the word ‘RUN’ and the other replied with the same, they would drop everything and meet in Grand Central Station.

The cast also includes Waller-Bridge and Rich Sommer (who played Harry Crane, the Sterling Cooper TV guy, in Mad Men).

Run screens on Fox Showcase and streams on Foxtel NOW from Thursday May 7.