Pidapipo and Hunted + Gathered have created an epic Easter treat

If, God forbid, you're sick of Easter eggs and hot cross buns, Pidapipo has got your back. Our favourite gelataria has teamed up with chocolatiers Hunted + Gathered, and together they are churning out choc pops inspired by the iconic Aussie Golden Gaytime from Good Friday (March 30) to Easter Monday (April 2).

The choc pops are made from salted caramel gelato, dipped in a Hunted + Gathered custom blend of 55% Dominican milk chocolate, then rolled in a malt crumble.

The pops will be available at both the Carlton and Windsor branches of Pidapipo, Hunted + Gathered in Cremorne and via Pidapipo's UberEats over the entirety of Easter.

If you want to double down on the Easter treats, here's our rundown of the top hot cross buns. Out and about? Here's what's open this weekend.