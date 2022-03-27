Wild Life Bakery specialises in 24-hour fermented loaves, and its hot cross buns receive the same sourdough treatment. The relatively traditional fruit buns are dense but airy buns, made with Straight Rye Whisky from Brunswick Distillers, rye grain specially grown and stone-milled by Woodstock Flour and studded with candied orange, sultanas and currants, balanced by the presence of strong spices and finished with a sticky glaze. The insanely popular chocolate and sour cherry option are back, too.
What’s not to love about a doughy, spicy, fruity, buttery ball of joy, warmed to perfection in the toaster, or the microwave, and slathered liberally with salted butter? Melbourne has a wealth of brilliant bakers, all of whom have been elbow-deep in flour, sugar and spice, perfecting their recipes for Easter. We’ve rounded up our favourite floury heroes and how to get them below.
